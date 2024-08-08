GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Study finds need to screen diabetes early for foot problems

Published - August 08, 2024 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A study on type 2 diabetes has found that a fourth of those with the condition are at high risk of developing foot problems that could lead to serious complications and amputations.  The study, led by Vijay Viswanathan, managing director of M.V. Hospital for Diabetes, was recently published in BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care. 

Of the 54,000 who participated in the study 33,259 respondents provided all the details in the questionnaire they were given. While 75% of the participants were over 45 years of age, 68.7% were male. Based on the response, the feet of patients who had one or more other risk factors were tested for loss of protective sensation or peripheral artery disease.

Dr. Vijay said members of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India were part of the study that was held for a month from July 10 to August 10 in 2022, when the Prof. M. Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre, Royapuram, launched the ‘Save the feet, keep walking’ campaign. Nearly 3/4th of the study population who had high risk feet were found to have renal and retinal complications. Heel fissures were found to increase 4.6 times the odds of having HR feet, he said.

The study was conducted across 23 States. In Tamil Nadu 12,719 candidates, the highest, participated and 17.4% of the participants are at high risk, Dr. Vijay said.

Those with HbA1C over 7.1% were 1.2 times more at risk for feet problems. Dr. Vijay said the study had emphasised the need for foot screening of people with diabetes to prevent foot ulcers and amputations.

Related Topics

health / private health care / diabetes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.