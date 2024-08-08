Study finds need to screen diabetes early for foot problems

A study on type 2 diabetes has found that a fourth of those with the condition are at high risk of developing foot problems that could lead to serious complications and amputations. The study, led by Vijay Viswanathan, managing director of M.V. Hospital for Diabetes, was recently published in BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care.

Of the 54,000 who participated in the study 33,259 respondents provided all the details in the questionnaire they were given. While 75% of the participants were over 45 years of age, 68.7% were male. Based on the response, the feet of patients who had one or more other risk factors were tested for loss of protective sensation or peripheral artery disease.

Dr. Vijay said members of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India were part of the study that was held for a month from July 10 to August 10 in 2022, when the Prof. M. Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre, Royapuram, launched the ‘Save the feet, keep walking’ campaign. Nearly 3/4th of the study population who had high risk feet were found to have renal and retinal complications. Heel fissures were found to increase 4.6 times the odds of having HR feet, he said.

The study was conducted across 23 States. In Tamil Nadu 12,719 candidates, the highest, participated and 17.4% of the participants are at high risk, Dr. Vijay said.

Those with HbA1C over 7.1% were 1.2 times more at risk for feet problems. Dr. Vijay said the study had emphasised the need for foot screening of people with diabetes to prevent foot ulcers and amputations.