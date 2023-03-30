Study finds large numbers of children surveyed in anganwadis in 2 T.N. districts, underweight, stunted

March 30, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

A study team, on finding that about 45% of children surveyed across 50 anganwadi centres in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts were underweight, has raised two serious concerns: the low daily spending of ₹1.60 per child, and the reduction in the quantity of complementary weaning food (CWF) served to children.

In the study on the nutritional status of children in selected anganwadi centres in the two districts, which was taken up by the Human Rights Education and Protection Council and the People’s Health Movement, the team measured the weight-for-age, height-for-age and weight-for-height of 838 children, 432 boys and 406 girls, aged 2.5 years to five years. A majority of the children, 70.88%, were from the Scheduled Caste community.

Of the 838 children studied, 30.67% were found to be moderately underweight and 14.8% children were severely underweight, taking the total percentage of children weighing low for their age to 45.47 of those surveyed.

The study also found that 31% of children were stunted: 23% moderately stunted and eight per cent severely stunted for their age. Analysing the children’s weight against their actual height, the study team found that 30% of children were wasted, meaning that their weight was very low for their current height.

The study’s findings exceeded the data put out in the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 . As M. Bharathan of the Human Rights Education and Protection Council, pointed out, “According to NFHS-5, the percentage of underweight children in the country was 32%. This was 22% for Tamil Nadu and 22.7% for Tirunelveli. Our research finding puts out the figure at 45.47%.” Th statistics were similar for stunting and wasting, with the findings being a few points higher than the NFHS-5 findings.

Lack of adequate nutrition

D. Suresh of the People’s Health Movement, said the findings indicated a lack of adequate nutrition for children. Excluding eggs, dry groceries such as rice and pulses, the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) allotted ₹1.60 per child towards purchase of vegetables and some dry groceries a day. “If there are 20 children in a centre, the money available is Rs. 32. With this, how can staff provide nutritious food for the children?” Mr. Bharathan asked. He demanded that the government increase this amount to ₹20 per child.

All children registered in the anganwadi centres were provided with CWF. Mr. Bharathan said that since January, the quantity of CWF provided for children aged two to three years was reduced from 100 grams to 50 grams, while supplementary food provided for pregnant/lactating women was reduced from 165 grams to 150 grams, citing the introduction of food combinations based on nutritional needs. Also, only ₹400 was reimbursed per cooking gas cylinder, which costs around ₹1,100.

The team claimed that data on underweight and stunted children in rural areas was not reaching the government. Mr. Suresh said there should be paediatricians in primary health centres to monitor children at least twice a month.