Study finds huge potential for off-river pumped storage projects in Kalvarayan Hills

A study by Auroville Consulting has identified huge potential for off-river pumped storage hydropower system in Kalvarayan Hills area in Kallakurichi district.

Pumped Storage Projects (PSP) is a type of hydroelectric energy storage, where during periods of surplus power water is pumped from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir, storing energy for later use. When the demand is high water moves down from the upper reservoir to the lower reservoir (discharge), passing through a turbine, generating power.

The Tamil Nadu government recently released a PSP policy, which pointed out that one of the significant challenges with renewable energy was its variability. Solar power generation peaks during the day, while wind power is often strongest at night. Pumped storage projects offer a solution by storing excess energy generated during periods of low demand and releasing it during peak demand, as per the policy.

Closed loop or off-river PSP site refers to locations wherein both reservoirs (Upper and Lower) are not located on any river. Auroville Consulting study said Closed loop or off-river PSH have far fewer environmental impacts in comparison to open loop systems or on-river PSH sites.

The study identified technically viable lands across 311 reservoir pairs in the Kalvarayan Hills, with an overlapping PSP capacity of 14,159 Gwh. It classified the reservoirs into energy capacities of 1,500 gigawatt hours (GWh), 500 GWh, 150 GWh, 50 GWh, 15 GWh, 5 GWh, and 2 Gwh. “Our evaluation of potential closed-loop pumped storage hydropower (PSH) systems reveals significant technical potential, despite landcover challenges such as protected lands, forests, tribal settlements, croplands, and built-up areas,” it said.

The largest category of capacity i.e. 1,500 GWh, alone had the potential to provide 3,000 GWh of capacity from its two non-overlapping pairs. The larger capacities, 1,500 GWh, 500 GWh and 150 GWh, could contribute to 9,950 GWh of energy, although they would overlap., it said. Among these, the best sites for developing off-river PSH were the ones with a high share of unused land, which refers to land that has been unused in terms of cultivation/built-up/water/trees), Auroville Consulting said.

Overall, it was a positive step that Tamil Nadu had released the PSP policy and acknowledged the importance of energy storage in achieving its renewable energy and climate change goals. However, the policy lacked clear capacity targets or goals and did not establish accountability for the nodal agency’s performance in fulfilling its responsibilities, said Martin Scherfler, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Auroville Consulting .