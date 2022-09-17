Study Australia Roadshow covers aspects students need to consider before deciding on studying in Australia

Students, parents got an opportunity to interact with representatives of over 26 Australian universities at the event

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 17, 2022 00:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in Chennai organised a Study Australia roadshow here on Friday to showcase Australia’s excellence in education and covered key aspects that students need to consider before deciding on studying in Australia.

The roadshow offered students information on obtaining a student visa. Representatives from the Australian government shared detailed information about scholarships, student life and security in the country, a press release said.

Students and parents got an opportunity to interact with representatives of over 26 Australian universities at the event. Study Australia is holding roadshow events across five other Indian cities, such as Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Jaipur between September 12 to 22, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We work closely with Indian students to ensure they are making the best decisions when it comes to studying in Australia. The Study Australia roadshow provides updated, reliable, and relevant information to students, parents, education counsellors, and heads of institutes. Australia offers world-class education, strong careers pathways and an unmatched lifestyle for students,” Abdul Ekram, Trade and Investment Commissioner - South Asia, Austrade said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app