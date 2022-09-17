Study Australia Roadshow covers aspects students need to consider before deciding on studying in Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in Chennai organised a Study Australia roadshow here on Friday to showcase Australia’s excellence in education and covered key aspects that students need to consider before deciding on studying in Australia.

The roadshow offered students information on obtaining a student visa. Representatives from the Australian government shared detailed information about scholarships, student life and security in the country, a press release said.

Students and parents got an opportunity to interact with representatives of over 26 Australian universities at the event. Study Australia is holding roadshow events across five other Indian cities, such as Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Jaipur between September 12 to 22, the release said.

“We work closely with Indian students to ensure they are making the best decisions when it comes to studying in Australia. The Study Australia roadshow provides updated, reliable, and relevant information to students, parents, education counsellors, and heads of institutes. Australia offers world-class education, strong careers pathways and an unmatched lifestyle for students,” Abdul Ekram, Trade and Investment Commissioner - South Asia, Austrade said.