Study analyses micronutrient deficiency in global population

A recent article in The Lancet has estimated that the Indian population’s consumption of 15 dietary micronutrients is inadequate. Except for a small segment, most people in the world did not consume enough essential micronutrients, the article had flagged.

The article, Global estimation of dietary micronutrient inadequacies: a modelling analysis, by Simone Passarelli et al estimated that over 5 billion people worldwide, which is 68% of the global population, do not consume enough iodine; 67%, vitamin E; and 66%, calcium. More than 4 billion people (65% of the population) do not consume enough iron; 55%, riboflavin; 54%, folate; and 53%, vitamin C.

“Within the same country and age groups, estimated inadequate intakes were higher for women than for iodine, vitamin B12, iron, and selenium; and higher for men than women for magnesium, vitamin B6, zinc, vitamin C, vitamin A, thiamin, and niacin,” the article pointed out.

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The authors said that the analysis provided the first global estimates of inadequate micronutrient intakes, and public health practitioners could use the results to target populations requiring intervention.

It found that that globally, more than men, women consumed lower amounts of micronutrients in the same country and age group for iodine, vitamin B12, iron, and selenium. Also, the imbalance was higher for women than men in most regions for calcium, riboflavin, vitamin E, and folate. Conversely, the prevalence of inadequate intake was consistently higher for men in the same country and age group for magnesium, vitamin B6, zinc, vitamin C, vitamin A, thiamin, and niacin.

The researchers hoped that the analysis not only improved the understanding of global micronutrient inadequacy, but also that public health interventions can effectively address deficiencies.

Rema Chandramohan, Director, Institute of Child Health, Chennai, said, “This study will help us realise the importance of having a balanced diet if you are vegetarian, and eating healthy. In non-vegetarian diet, red meat rather than chicken or fish is a good source of micronutrients...”

Dr. Rema said health conditions, and the reason for malabsorption were to be understood. “Earlier, we used to see children with skin conditions, and other issues such as diarrhoea. Children are a lot healthier now. Accessibility to good food is better than it used to be. However, some children have inborn errors in metabolism. A majority of the time, micronutrients are absorbed from food, because we need micronutrients in micrograms,” she added.

It is also about how people consume the micronutrient supplement. Iron deficiency is easily treatable with oral therapy. If you are taking iron supplement, you must consume it with juices. If taken with coffee or tea, it will retard the treatment process, she further said.

Meenakshi Bajaj, dietician at the Tamil Nadu Government Omandurar Multi Super Specialty Hospital, said the National Institute of Nutrition periodically releases recommended dietary allowance for the population. “The key factors are — our requirement; the vulnerable population, whose absorption may have fallen due to certain conditions despite high intake; and the nutritional value of the food we consume,” she said.

Traditional food will provide the required micronutrient values, she said. It is time we avoid processed food, and return to the roots. The youth have moved away from traditional food, and the new wave of infections are not helping, she pointed out.

“You need to go traditional. For instance, even today in villages, it is a practice to give ulundu kali (food made using black gram). It is rich in iron, vitamin B 6, and protein. There are also other sources such as sesame seed balls, which in small quantities are like small drops that add to the ocean,” she said.

The experts further said that there was inadequate knowledge on the method of consuming a micronutrient. “For each micronutrient and enhancers, there are inhibitors. It is necessary to be armed with accurate knowledge to enjoy the benefits of natural food sources rich in micronutrients...”

