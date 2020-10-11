Students’ wing of VCK stages protest

PUDUCHERRY

11 October 2020 00:35 IST

Protesters condemn Hathras incident, demand resignation of CM Adithyanath

Led by VCK president Thol. Thirumavalan, the students wing of the party on Saturday staged a protest in Puducherry to condemn the rape and subsequent death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters shouted slogans against the BJP government and sought maximum punishment for the culprits. They also demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath.

Party MP D. Ravikumar also participated.

