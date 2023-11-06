ADVERTISEMENT

Students’ welfare day held

November 06, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Murthuzaviya Educational and Cultural Foundation of South India, a non-governmental organisation, recently held the Students Welfare Day function, in which Minister for Minorities Welfare, Wakf Board Gingee K.S. Mastan, participated. He distributed certificates to the students of Murtiruzaviya Hindi Mahavidyalaya and free uniforms to about 400 students of primary and higher secondary schools, besides gifts to the inmates of the School for the Mentally Retarded and the Home for Destitute Children run by the Foundation.

Foundation president Syed Amanullah Khadri presided while Md. Nayeem Ur Rahman, Vice-Chairman, Tamil Nadu State Urdu Academy, spoke about the institution’s services, said the foundation’s secretary, Syed Waliullah Khadri.

