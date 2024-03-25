GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students urged to think out of the box

March 25, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

Abraham Mills S 6089
Vineet Rai, CEO of Kesoram Rayon, speaks at Sri Kaliswari Institute of Management and Technology, Sivakasi

Vineet Rai, CEO of Kesoram Rayon, speaks at Sri Kaliswari Institute of Management and Technology, Sivakasi | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Think out of the box “as every problem has solutions, said Vineet Rai, CEO of Kesoram Rayon, West Bengal, while speaking at a special session held at Sri Kaliswari Institute of Management and Technology, Sivakasi on March 22.

Mr. Rai shared his experience from being a student of BITS-Pilani to his present day position as the CEO. He pointed out how his experience at BITS-Pilani changed his perspective, quoting the zero attendance policy still in practice there. He said there was no purifier in this world like knowledge and encouraged the students to not restrict themselves to bookish knowledge but read books beyond the academics.

He quoted the examples of ‘food king’ Sharad Babu and political strategist Prashant Kishore on how to think out of the box. He answered questions posed by the students and motivated them to market themselves like how the corporates judged the candidates by their responses, IQ, personality and ability to present themselves.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.