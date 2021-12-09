Students’ unruly behaviour sparks concern

CHENNAI

09 December 2021 01:22 IST

Group clashes, daring bus rides continue despite police warnings; nine cases booked in two days

Despite the best efforts of the police to wean students away from violence, there have been frequent quarrels among groups, that too in public places. Unmindful of the police advice, students continue to travel dangerously on footboards of buses or trains.

One such case happened at Avadi bus stand to the shock of the onlookers. Two groups of girls from a government school recently clashed and this went viral on social media. While over 30 girls were standing at the busy bus stand, two groups of girls in school uniform slapped each other. Though the onlookers tried to intervene, the girls continued with their scuffle.

“There is no formal complaint yet. However, we are inquiring into the reason behind their clash and whether they had any personal problems. We may hold counselling with the children and their parents if required,” said a senior police officer.

Similarly, on December 2, a few school boys travelled in a dangerous manner on an MTC bus (route number T-110) from Tiruvallur to Meyyur.

A few boys were standing on the roof of the moving bus while some were seen hanging from the footboard.

Periyapalayam police booked a case in this regard. The students were released only after assurance from parents that they would not indulge in such acts. Other students who were left out of the inquiry would be summoned soon, according to the police.

Arms Act invoked

Last Monday, eight college students were caught carrying a long knife near Tiruvallur railway station. The students were returning home after attending a marriage reception. They were booked under the Arms Act but were handed over to their parents after a warning, considering the students’ future. However, the case against them is still pending.

In another video that surfaced on social media, a school girl and a boy were seen running close to the railway platform to catch a moving train and then scratching their legs on the platform after boarding in Kavarapettai police limits. The police let them off with a warning.

At railway stations, the police have displayed pictures of people who lost their arms and limbs in accidents to create awareness.

Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police R.V. Varun Kumar said: “We called the students and held a meeting with their parents. The students were released in the interest of their future after issuing them a strong warning. Now, nine students are booked in two days and investigation is on. We warn the erring students to desist from such acts or otherwise, we will arrest them.”