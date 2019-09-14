Students undergo CPR training programme

An event to award certificates to 300 students belonging to 8th and 9th Standard who successfully completed the 'Basic First Aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)' training during the academic year 2018-19, was held at KH School, Melvisharam on Thursday.

KH Institute of Health Sciences (KHIHS) in collaboration with KH Schools have started an initiative ‘Integration of First Aid & CPR into School Curriculum’ since 2017.

The chief guest and director of KHIHS, Prem Kumar, detailed about the importance of recognising health related emergencies during the first 10 minutes post injury— the Platinum 10 Minutes —and seek immediate and appropriate treatment during the ‘Golden First Hour’ especially in the event of 'chest pain' and 'stroke', as it will help in reducing mortality and morbidity rates.

Medical Superintendent of Apollo KH Hospital, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, who presided over the event, spoke about the importance of teaching school students about basic first aid skills including CPR during their learning phase itself.

This will help children gain proper knowledge and develop skills they need to keep themselves safe and help others save lives, he said.

Correspondent of KH Schools, U Peer, Principal of KH School, Mohammed Aejaz, secretary of KH Schools, Malack Zakir Hussain, member of managing committee of KH Schools, V. Imdadullah, and the senior consultant and HOD of emergency medicine, Apollo KH Hospital, M. Rajadurai participated in the event.