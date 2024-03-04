ADVERTISEMENT

Students told not to waste time on social media and to develop soft skills

March 04, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Former Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu speaking at a career guidance programme at V.H.N. Senthikumara Nadar College,Virudhunagar. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Today’s youth have a mindset of ‘less work and more income’ said former Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu.

Addressing a talk on a career guidance programme at V.H.N. Senthikumara Nadar College,

Virudhunagar, recently, he said that instead of wasting time on social media, students should develop their

English language and soft skills. “Education is about asking questions. If you start asking questions, you will understand the subject easily. Justice, fairness and social harmony are well practiced in India thanks to our well-drafted Constitution. All human have one ancestor only,” he said.

“Read books on science, self-development, health, general knowledge etc., so that you can prepare well and succeed in competitive examinations,” he said.

Earlier Madurai N.M.S. Raja K.S.P. Ganesan Academy Administrator K. Manimaran spoke on job opportunities in State and Central government undertakings.

