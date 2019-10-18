Students sow palm seeds along Idayansathu lake

Students from Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology carried out a palm seed plantation drive on the bunds of the Idayansathu lake near Bagayam on the outskirts of Vellore city.

At a programme organised by the Vellore branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram launched the seeding and said that the district administration has plans to plant palm seeds on lakes beds. “Shady, fruit-bearing trees such as palm trees will be grown on government lands to regain the lost greenery in the district. By reclaiming green space, birds, insects and animals would thrive on them. Ensuring a biological cycle will also aid sustained growth of farming activities in the region,” he said.

He further said: “This effort will not be possible without the support of the people. Students should participate in their efforts to grow more tree saplings and they should be torchbearers for the environmental changed the district administration has planned.”

The mass-planting campaign was undertaken to increase the increase the number of palm trees and also to create awareness among the public on the importance of these trees.

The weather-resistant palm trees were once common in rain-fed and tehri lands, on the bunds of rivers, supply channels, lakes, and tanks in Arni, Vellore, Polur, Vandavasi and Tiruvannamalai regions.

Drought wreaks havoc

Repeated instances of drought destroyed palm groves found in large areas of government poramboke lands. The trees on the bunds of waterbodies were felled and used in the brick kilns.

Environmental activists have taken active interest in creating awareness among people on the need to increase the strength of palm trees and protecting them across the State. Students have been urged to conduct awareness programmes among villagers on the importance of these trees in maintaining the ecology. S. Alfred Xavier, Principal, Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology, and C. Inderjith, Secretary, IRCS, participated.