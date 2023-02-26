Students showcase native art forms at VIT’s Riviera 2023

February 26, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - VELLORE

It was a cultural confluence at VIT’s Riviera’ 2023 on its third day as students showcased their native culture through attire, dance and stunts on Vellore campus on Saturday.

Event named as ‘Akiya’, which means togetherness, was aimed to provide an opportunity for students to showcase their native culture. It was a dazzling array of exotic looking clothes, accessories and culture. Students from all across the country, and even countries like Japan and Romania performed their traditional art and dance forms.

Students from Maharashtra performed their traditional dance forms like Lavani, Gondhal and Powada. Teams from Andhra Pradesh displayed different forms of dance such as Kuchupudi and Kolatam. Assamese students did their traditional Bihu dance. Students from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand performed kulu weddings accompanied with Nati dance.

The Kerala team also enthralled the audience with various forms of dances and theatrical exhibitions. Students from Rajasthan did their famous traditional dance form: Ghoomar . Students from Tamil Nadu displayed a splendid performance of several traditional folk arts, including Mayilattam, Oyilattam, Thappattam and Silambam.

Sharing his thoughts on the origin of Riviera, which dates back to 2002, G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor, VIT, told The Hindu that it was meant to provide a platform for students to exhibit their talents. It helps students from various socio-economic and cultural backgrounds on the campus to bond. “In its initial years, Riviera had participants from nine countries showcasing their culture. This year, students from Romania participated for the first time in various events including ‘Aikya’,” said Mr. Viswanathan.

At present, students from 60 countries are pursuing their higher education at VIT. The Chancellor said that students from all continents except South America have enrolled at the university. “Language remains a barrier as South Americans speak Spanish whereas we communicate in English. However, we are trying to bridge that divide through various exchange programmes,” he said. G.V. Selvam, vice president (VIT), was also present.