Students should pursue their dreams and succeed, says Tamil Nadu Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said a nation’s development depends on the youth, and the student community should strive to come up with new innovations to take the country to greater heights.

Mr. Panneerselvam was participating in the valedictory function of the 12th National Tribal Youth Exchange programme organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra held in the city on Friday. He said the Central and State governments, which can never disregard the strength of the youth community, should take steps for the welfare and development of youngsters. Quoting the words of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Swami Vivekananda, the Deputy Chief Minister advised the student community to dream and convert that dream to a victory, as the world is developing so fast that “either you win or you will be won.” He also distributed cash awards and certificates to the students on the occasion.

Sonal V. Mishra, Deputy Inspector General of Police, CRPF Avadi, said she was happy to see students from various parts of her home State of Chhattisgarh visiting the city as part of the tribal youth exchange programme. She wanted the tribal youth to succeed in their education and fulfil their aims in becoming doctors, teachers and police officers.

M.N. Nataraj, State Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, welcomed the participants.