Students should not be addicted to bad habits: Stalin

April 24, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Advicing students to focus on their studies, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said they should not be distracted and become addicted to bad habits, which were harmful to them mentally and physically.

“Please use websites and social media only for necessity. Students, especially girls, should focus on their studies. You should not miss out on getting degrees. You should get a job for your qualifications,” Mr. Stalin said.

All students should inculcate in themselves courage, boldness, self-confidence, and bravery, the CM said, and further said they should follow the ideals of social justice, equity, and fraternity, among others.

Mr. Stalin called upon them to develop special skills and pointed out that, though many may score high marks, only those with such skills get jobs.

Speaking at a function organised in the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said thinking on their own, expressing them to others, articulating them, and writing them clearly are among their special skills.

Referring to the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ programme to develop the skills of students, Mr. Stalin called upon students to make use of the programme. Both self-awareness and thoughts about the country were equally important to the youth of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin said.

Recalling the advice of former CM M. Karunanidhi that students’ primary duty to parents was to study well, Mr. Stalin said that was his advice to youngsters today.

Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for IT T. Mano Thangaraj, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, and senior officials were also present.

