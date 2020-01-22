Students rally against illicit liquor trade

Students from schools and colleges took out a rally on Tuesday to create awareness against illegal liquor trade and alcohol consumption in Vellore.

Non-governmental organisations, women and students were part of the rally.

The rally started from Voorhees Higher Secondary School at Officers Line and reached the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Vellore Fort.

The campaign urged the civil society to play a leading role in tackling the effects of socio-economic problems caused by alcohol trade and its consumption.

Vellore Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram while flagging off the rally, said it was important to free society from the problem.

Participants raised slogans such as ‘Give up alcohol,’ ‘We want to create a alcohol-free State’. “Alcohol abuse was undoubtedly the cause of many problems in society and we need a strong partnership with civil society to reduce this,” said S. Partheeban, an octogenarian from Oosur.

A resident of Virupatchipuram, A. Visalakshi, said people’s protest against opening of new outlets often got weakened due to politicisation.

Regrouping protesters was not easy, which made the job easy for the government agency to open new outlets at their will, she added. District Revenue Officer, J. Partheeban, Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Vellore District Branch, C. Indernath, and Principal, Voorhees Higher Secondary School, J. Ebenezer participated in the inauguration of the rally.