Students protest against semester results by Thiruvalluvar University

April 19, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - VELLORE

A similar protest was done by students of a private arts and science college in Vellore in front of the university campus on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

Students of non-autonomous colleges affiliated with Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore have been protesting against alleged discrepancies in the results of the semester examination announced by the university last week. Police said students of the Government Arts and Science College in Tiruvannamalai protested in front of the college against the results last week. With no response from the university, students again tried to protest in front of the college on Tuesday. However, police stopped them.

A strong police team has been deployed in front of the campus to prevent any untoward incidents.

Similar protest

A similar protest was done by students of a private arts and science college in Vellore in front of the university campus on Monday. It all started when the university announced the final results of the semester examinations, held in December, on April 11, where students found that those who had failed in the “draft result” published two weeks ago had passed in the final results and vice versa. Students were also worried about the huge revaluation fee of ₹800 per paper, as many of them are from poor families. However, university officials denied any discrepancies in the results of the semester examinations. “There were no discrepancies in the final published results. We have also shown the results and evaluated papers to the agitated students. The issue has been sorted out,” Mr. Vijayaraghavan, Registrar In-Charge of the University, told The Hindu.

