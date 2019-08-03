Students protest against introduction of NMC Bill

Medical students of the Government Medical College in Adukkamparai, Vellore formed a human chain on Friday, to highlight their protest on the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019, which was passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Students terming the Bill ‘unconstitutional’, said that it aimed at destroying the dreams of medical aspirants.

More than 300 students comprising 3rd and 4th year of medical courses wore black badges in protests and shouted slogans against the introduction of the NMC Bill.

There have been large scale protests across the country on the introduction of the Bill, which is aimed at setting up of a National Medical Commission in place of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and repeal the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

The doctors of medical college hospital in the State had already raised their voices against this Bill and would intensify their stir if the Central government does not respond positively, said a 4th year medical student in Vellore.