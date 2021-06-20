Students prepare for entrance exams, pursue hobbies as wait for results begins

CHENNAI

20 June 2021

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing how the Class 12 marks are to be tabulated. Students now have till the end of July when the results will be announced.

Making use of the time, students from the city have delved into preparing for entrance exams as well as pursuing hobbies to help them beat the stress of what has been an uncertain academic year owing to the pandemic.

"I had enrolled in classes to prepare for my CA foundation exams and have been attending coaching classes for the same, virtually. There is a lot more time to devote to preparing for it now," said J. Dharica, a student from a CBSE school in the city. She said that the mark tabulation policy announced by the CBSE, however, has her concerned since they will be considering the Class 11 scores as well.

"Apart from preparing for a college entrance exam, I have also been actively pursuing my interest in classical music and dance by taking classes. This has been a major stress buster for me," said Sai Sanjay, a student who studied in the science group.

Students of Class 12 from the 2020-21 academic year had their board exams postponed and later, cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools too, have been doing their bit in staying in touch with the outgoing batch of class 12 students, till they get their results.

"Students have been reaching out to us, asking us for assistance in helping them apply to colleges abroad and are free to reach out to their teachers as well. Following the CBSE announcement on results — there is a mixed response among students. Some students who had expected the exams to happen and had prepared well were disappointed, " said P.G. Subramanian, Principal, Bhavan's Rajaji Vidyashram.

Through the last one year, many schools have taken steps to ensure that students can contact counsellors virtually and speak to them. "This is continuing this year as well," said Srinivasa Raghavan, Principal, Bala Vidya Mandir. He said that many students and parents were taken by surprise with the board's decision to consider their Class 11 performance as well.

Following an announcement about the marks tabulation policy, CBSE schools have been asked to form Result committees by June 23.