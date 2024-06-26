ADVERTISEMENT

Students pledge to combat substance abuse  

Published - June 26, 2024 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology pledged to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking. 

P. Aravindhan, zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, spoke on the harmful effects of substance abuse and administered a pledge. Later, students participated in an interactive session and shared their experiences in tackling substance abuse. The B.Pharm students made e-poster presentations and showcased videos on drug abuse. The best presentations were presented with awards. 

Nearly 600 volunteers of the NSS participated in the programme. Senior officers such as V. Chitra, Dean of SRM College of Pharmacy, SRMIST, V. Thirumurugan, Associate Director of Campus Life, T. Lakshmanan, NSS Coordinator, were present on the occasion. 

