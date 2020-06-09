Students, parents heave sigh of relief

For over 9 lakh students who were scheduled to take the Class 10 public exams from June 15, the announcement on the cancellation of the tests has come as a huge relief.

The exams were originally scheduled to begin on March 27, but were postponed due to the national COVID-19 lockdown. The School Education Department subsequently announced that the exams would be held from June 1, drawing severe backlash from parents, teachers and students as concerns were raised about the safety of students at a time when COVID-19 cases were on the rise in the State.

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan then released a fresh schedule, under which the exams would begin from June 15. With the number of cases continuing to increase in the State, several parents had raised concerns regarding the prospect of their children taking the exams in the midst of a pandemic, even as the State government framed several guidelines for carrying out the mammoth exercise. On Monday, the Madras High Court questioned the State government over its plans to conduct the exams.

“More than the students, it is the parents who are extremely relieved. We have constantly been receiving calls from parents over the last one week. They were worried about exposing their children [to the virus], and whether they were prepared enough to take the exams,” said P.K. Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association.

In smaller districts, many teachers had been unable to keep in touch with their students during the lockdown. This was also the first batch of students scheduled to take the public exams under the revised syllabus.

“Even though the announcement has come just six days before the exam, we are definitely relieved. While the State government has said we can take the half-yearly and quarterly marks into consideration, we want the mark-sheet to be prepared on the basis of a system of grades instead of marks, and are appealing for the same,” said Patric Raymond of the Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation.

G.J. Manohar, Senior Principal and Correspondent, MCC Higher Secondary School, welcomed the announcement and said that while they had been preparing to conduct the exams, they would have had to face several challenges if the examinations were held.

Following the Chief Minister's announcement, Director of Government Examinations (DGE) C. Usharani asked Chief and District Educational Officers to ensure that all Class 10 and Plus-One students are informed of the cancellation of their exams.

As for private candidates, details regarding the exams will be conveyed to them in the near future, the DGE said.