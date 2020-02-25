Students on a clean-up mission

VELLORE

25 February 2020 01:15 IST

Collector flags off rally on cleanliness and environment

College students took out a rally stressing on cleanliness and environment protection.

The rally which started near Gandhi Statue at the entrance of Vellore Fort was flagged of by the Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram on Monday.

More than 250 students drawn from Auxilium College and Thanthai Periyar E.V.Ramasamy Government Polytechnic College took part in the rally and took up cleaning of the Fort premises from the Gandhi statue to the Police Training School.

The clean-up drive was undertaken as part of the centenary celebration of Indian Red Cross Society under ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.

Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram encouraged the students to take up more such projects towards environment protection and maintain cleanliness in the towns and villages.

IRCS Vellore branch secretary C. Indernath and chairperson V.S. Parvatha participated in the campaign.