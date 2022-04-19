Students of Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering develop communication system for blind

It can convert voice to Braille text

A team of students from Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering has developed a communication system that can automatically convert voice into Braille texts for visually challenged persons.

The team, comprising Kritika Agrawal and Sujith Sivasankar, was participating in an international artificial intelligence (AI) hackathon organised by Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Engineering and Technology (SRET).

The winning team was among the 1,140 participants, consisting of 378 teams from 46 institutions. They included universities and colleges from across eight States in India, besides Germany, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, said V. Raju, provost of SRET.

Vice-Chancellor P.V. Vijayaraghavan said AI could help the healthcare industry overcome the shortage of key medical personnel. Artificial intelligence could also help doctors to remotely monitor patients on critical care across the globe.