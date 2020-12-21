Students of SASTRA get 2,300 job offers

CHENNAI

21 December 2020 00:28 IST

A total of 2,300 job offers have been made to students at the campus recruitment drive organised virtually over the past two months at SASTRA, a deemed-to-be-university.

A statement issued by the institution said that the highest salary package offered to a student was ₹27 lakh per annum.

As many as 70 companies participated in the recruitment drive, including popular companies like Amazon, PayPal, CISCO, Oracle, and Morgan Stanley.

Multiple offers

According to the statement, over 500 students received more than one offer.

The institution said that a 14-day pre-placement training organised for the students helped them clear the interviews, the statement added.