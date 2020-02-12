Students in Tamil Nadu governement schools to soon have health and wellness programme

Students across all government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu will now have a structured health and wellness programme which will cover several aspects ranging from emotional well-being to gender sensitivity.

The curriculum framework for the programme, which has been drawn up by NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) in collaboration with UNESCO and other experts from across the country, will focus on the physical and mental health and well being of students and also focus on gender sensitivity, safe internet use and prevention of substance abuse among other aspects.

“We are moving towards an inclusive curriculum where students are exposed to a balanced education system. Education is moving towards learning outcomes and this programme will ensure a more holistic and well-rounded experience for students,” said Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, Commissioner of School Education.

Dheeraj Kumar, School Education secretary, stressed the importance of a sustained effort to be taken to ensure that students go through an all round development.

The School Education Department plans to introduce one hour every week for students from classes 6 to 11 from the coming academic year for the health and wellness program.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan launched a tool kit for the program on Tuesday, and inaugurated an orientation session for district level officials and DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) principals from across the State.

Officials from the School Education Department said that following this, nearly 26,000 teachers from across the State will be trained for the effective implementation of this programme. “From each school, two teachers will be chosen as the health ambassadors and they will then take this forward to the students,” an official said.

As a part of the orientation session, the officials participated in discussions about issues and concerns of adolescents in Tamil Nadu and how the school health programme can be implemented to address them.