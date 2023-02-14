College students in Coimbatore clash with migrant workers in hostel mess, video goes viral

February 14, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated February 15, 2023 01:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A video of the clash between students and guest workers at the RVS Engineering College hostel mess at Kannampalayam near Sulur on Monday went viral on social media.

It is learnt that hundreds of students used to take food at the hostel mess and on Monday night, when the students had asked about the quality and quantity of non-veg food being served to them, it lead to an altercation.

The students and the guest workers at the mess started attacking each other with wooden logs. On information, the Sulur police rushed to the spot and pacified them. They have begun an inquiry into the incident.

S. Vijayan, Principal of the college, told reporters on Tuesday that a language problem had led to a communication gap that resulted in a minor scuffle.

In the incident, three guest workers and two students sustained injuries and were treated. Classes went on as usual on Tuesday and all the migrant workers had been safely removed from the hostel premises, he added.