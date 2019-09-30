Students, homemakers whip up diabetes-friendly recipes

With the rampant rise in diabetes in India among even younger population, the Department of Endocrinology, Christian Medical College, Vellore, organised a cookery competition to educate people on effective diabetes management.

The event was graced by panel of experts from CMC, Vellore, Sujatha Charles, Senior Physician, OG Department, CMC Chittoor campus, Florence Sekaran, H.O.D., Speciality 5 Nursing, Jayalakshmi, Senior Dietitian, Dietary Department, CMC Vellore.

The event witnessed the participation of nearly 30 school and college students and homemakers.

Novel recipes namely “oats oothaapam”, chicken wheat semiya, foxtail millet dosa, guava chutney, codomillet upma were prepared and aesthetically presented. The recipes were evaluated on the basis of nutritive and calorific value, cost of ingredients, duration of cooking and taste.

Ms. Jayalakshmi addressed the gathering on the importance of adequate intake of high-quality protein and low-carbohydrate diets. She reinstated that fats are not deadly for diabetics and moderation is the key to diabetes control in addition to physical activity and medical care.

Taking cue from recent research, Ms. Jayalakshmi stated that a possibility exists to reverse diabetes in the initial stages, through adherence to a low-calorie diet and adequate physical activity. In addition, the perils of mobile usage on sleep and health were reiterated.

Ms. Florence addressed the gathering on the importance of right cooking methods and the merits of low-carbohydrate diet. One must exercise caution in choosing the right diet for diabetic patients, and should be done under medical advice, she said.

The first prize was bagged by Rohit and Ragul of Muthuraman Arts College, for the ‘Ragi and vegetable kuzhipaniyaram, multigrain oothapam with mint chutney’ recipe.

Chitra Priya and Durga of Vellammmal Bodhi campus school stood winners of second prize for their recipe of keto diet comprising multigrain pancake, fenugreek seed pancake and mint chutney.

The menu comprising paneer omlette, oats paniyaaram, wheat semya, little millet pancakes prepared by Ms. Asha and Nancy Moulica bagged the third prize.

Consolation prizes were also awarded to participants.