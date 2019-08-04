Students hold rally against child abuse

Over 8,000 students from schools and colleges in the city took out a rally to create awareness on child abuse.

At Elliot’s beach, the rally was flagged off by Madras High Court judge and chairman of the Juvenile Justice Committee Justice S. Manikumar, and City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan.

At the inauguration of rally, Mr. Manikumar said the committee formed under him, for the effective implementation of provisions of laws relating to children, had conducted several meetings with stakeholders, including the police and the child welfare committee.

As per directions of the committee, as many as 54 special centres have been established in schools to create awareness among children about their rights, he said.

The State government must observe the Child Rights’ Day, the judge said, adding that On that day, every government servant should take an oath to that they would protect and take care of the welfare of children on the day, the judge said.

H. Jayalakshmi, DCP, Crime against Women and Children Wing, said at least two cases of child abuse were reported every day in the city and several cases were not reported to the law-enforcing authorities.

She said as many as 300 cases under the POCSO were registered under the POCSO Act in the city and 25 sexual offenders had been have been detained under the Goondas Act. . City Police Commissioner

Mr. Viswanathan said they were making out all-out efforts to bring down instances of child abuse.