Students get free nagaswarams to mark Karukurichi Arunachalam’s centenary

The plan is to give 100 nagaswarams to students

A total of 21 students were given free nagaswarams as part of the plan to distribute 100 instruments to mark the birth centenary celebrations of nagaswaram player Karukurichi P. Arunachalam.

Students from various parts of the State came to Tiruvarur to receive the instruments at an event organised in connection with the centenary. Nagaswaram players Kelvelur N.G. Ganesan, Pandanallur P.V. Kalidan and thvail player T.R. Govindarajan distributed the instruments. “We have ordered another 20 nagaswarams for the next batch of students. The instruments are made in Narasingampet,” said Lalitharam, founder of Parivadini, the organisation responsible for mobilising funds for purchase of nagaswarams. He said Parivadini would organise similar events in other parts of the State. “The idea is to celebrate the centenary in various parts,” he explained.