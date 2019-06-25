Students get a warm welcome

The primary section students of RCM Utharamadha Middle School in Old Town of Vellore received a royal welcome on their first day at the school. The children were offered ‘Poorna Kumbam’ as they entered the premises.

In addition, the children were garlanded by teachers and music was played to cheer them up. They were provided with books, notebooks and other stationery materials.

The 82-year old government-aided school is known for maintaining discipline and inculcating moral values in students .

This year, the school has added ‘Smart Classroom’ to enhance the learning skills of the students. The facility was launched by school correspondent Edward. School headmaster L. Peter Maria Sahayam, while welcoming the students and parents, said 44 new students were enrolled this academic year and 33 of them joined Class 1.

DEO-Vellore town, Venugopal, presided over the felicitation programme and Block Resource Coordinators (BRC) Shyamala and Anthony Raj spoke on the occasion to greet the new entrants. Tamil teacher M. Charles Arogyaraj thanked the parents for their trust in the school.