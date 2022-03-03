Students from Ukraine reach Coimbatore

They came to Delhi on a special flight from Hungary

A student who returned from Ukraine being welcomed by a family member at Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A group of 10 students from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts returned to the city from the war-torn Ukraine late on Wednesday.

They came to Delhi on a special flight from Hungary.

The arrival section of the airport witnessed emotional moments as many students ran towards their family members and embraced them.

The students hailed from places such as Karamadai, Ramanathapuram, Thudiyalur, Sulur, Kovilpalayam, Dharapuram and Coonoor.

They told mediapersons that they were staying in the western part of Ukraine.