Students from Ukraine reach Coimbatore
They came to Delhi on a special flight from Hungary
A group of 10 students from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts returned to the city from the war-torn Ukraine late on Wednesday.
They came to Delhi on a special flight from Hungary.
The arrival section of the airport witnessed emotional moments as many students ran towards their family members and embraced them.
The students hailed from places such as Karamadai, Ramanathapuram, Thudiyalur, Sulur, Kovilpalayam, Dharapuram and Coonoor.
They told mediapersons that they were staying in the western part of Ukraine.
