ADVERTISEMENT

Students from PSBB Nungambakkam win leadership foundation contest

December 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

They will represent India in the international competitive round of the The Global Education and Leadership Foundation

The Hindu Bureau

A team of four students of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) Senior Secondary School, Nungambakkam, will represent the country in the international competitive round of the The Global Education and Leadership Foundation (tGELF/JA). It won a trophy and a gift voucher for ₹5,000 each in the tGELF/JA India Lead Company of the Year Competition (COY) 2023_Harmony National Finals held on December 9 at the Scottish High International School in Gurugram, Haryana. The Class XII students also won in the ‘The Best Technology Used’ category, netting them a gift voucher of ₹1,500 each. There were four rounds in the competition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US