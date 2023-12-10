HamberMenu
Students from PSBB Nungambakkam win leadership foundation contest

They will represent India in the international competitive round of the The Global Education and Leadership Foundation

December 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of four students of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) Senior Secondary School, Nungambakkam, will represent the country in the international competitive round of the The Global Education and Leadership Foundation (tGELF/JA). It won a trophy and a gift voucher for ₹5,000 each in the tGELF/JA India Lead Company of the Year Competition (COY) 2023_Harmony National Finals held on December 9 at the Scottish High International School in Gurugram, Haryana. The Class XII students also won in the ‘The Best Technology Used’ category, netting them a gift voucher of ₹1,500 each. There were four rounds in the competition.

