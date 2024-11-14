ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 70 students from Kerala fall ill after eating at Kodaikanal resort

Published - November 14, 2024 04:17 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

After eating at the resort, around 70 students complained of diarrhoea and vomiting, an FSSAI officer said

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 70 students from Kerala, who were on an excursion to Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, fell ill after eating food at the private resort they were staying at. Following the incident, officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized food items prepared at the resort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 80 students from Thrissur in Kerala had reportedly come to Kodaikanal on Tuesday (November 12, 2024), and were booked into a resort on Lake Road.

After eating at the resort, around 70 students complained of diarrhoea and vomiting, an FSSAI officer said, adding that they have taken samples from the kitchen, which would be sent to the laboratory in Dindigul for testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a Health Department official in Kodaikanal said that the 70 students who had complained of uneasiness were screened and discharged as outpatients at the Government Hospital in Kodaikanal. “But for 10 students, all the others are feeling better....” the officer said, and added that the condition of the 10 students admitted to the hospital were stable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The schoolchildren were in the age group of 14-16 years and they were accompanied by five teachers, officials said.

The officials have instructed the resort manager to ensure that the kitchen was shut until the results of the samples sent for analysis were back from the laboratory. Based on the results, we will take action, the FSSAI officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US