Students face a tough JEE (Advanced)

CHENNAI

28 September 2020 00:44 IST

Teachers say the paper was descriptive

The Joint Engineering Entrance (Advanced) held on Sunday turned out to be more challenging than anticipated by the students.

Over 1.60 lakh students had registered for the examination which contains two papers. K. Shyamsundar, a State Board student who attended the exam, said he found Physics to be the toughest.

He had prepared for the exam for the past two years only through online coaching sessions. “Students found the paper was way tougher than what it was in the last five years,” said B. Pavan Kumar, deputy director of FIIT-JEE, which runs integrated programmes for competitive exams.

It came as a shock to the students as usually one of the three subjects — Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry — would be relatively easy.

According to him, many students found all three subjects tough, with Chemistry being relatively easy. Unlike previous years, the students had to solve all problems.

Usually the papers contain around five or six tough questions. But this time, 12 of the 18 questions were of the numerical type, which the teachers said was ‘descriptive’ instead of ‘objective’. It did not help that the questions were also lengthy.

The Indian Institute of Technology — Delhi conducted the test whose scores will be used for admission to the 21 IITs and some Central government funded institutions as well. Those who had cleared the JEE (Main) are eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced) test, provided they have the required cut-off.

The results will be declared on October 5.