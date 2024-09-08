Students exhorted to read, write in Tamil

Students should cultivate the habit of reading and writing in Tamil for posterity, said G.V. Selvam, vice-president of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

The event was organised by the Vellore Chapter of the Kamban Kazhagam forum.

Addressing a gathering at Kamban Vizha, a day-long Tamil literary event in memory of 12th-century poet Kambar, Mr. Selvam, who is also the president of the Vellore Chapter of Kamban Kazhagam, said reading and writing in Tamil has been on the wane due to the advancement of mobile phone technology. “As per a study conducted in French, the Tamil language will cease to exist in a century as people are not engaging themselves in developing the reading and writing aspects of the language,” he said.

At present, over 7,100 languages were spoken by the people in over 200 countries. Of them, about 2,000 languages were spoken by only around 100 people each, he further said.

Among the six languages declared ancient by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Mandarin and Tamil are the only languages that were spoken, written, and read by its people. Other ancient languages such as Greek, Latin, Sanskrit, and Hebrew were mainly used only in the written form.

“Despite its significance, Tamil language is still lagging behind Mandarin in reaching the young population. As a first step to develop the Tamil language, students should cultivate the habit of reading vernacular newspapers every day,” he said.

Mr. Selvam said that the Vellore Chapter of Kamban Kazhagam will honour, from next year, district toppers in Tamil subject from Classes X to XII. Further, interactive sessions with Tamil teachers in the district will be organised by the forum in an effort to foster an interest for the language among the youth.

The Kamban Kazhagam will also organise competitions for students during the annual Kamban Vizha, which will be held as a three-day event from next year onwards, he said.