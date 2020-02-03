Students excel in VIT’s mathematical contest

Over 2,200 students studying in classes 6 to 12 from 51 schools took part in the VIT mathematical meet. The competing students were divided into batches. Students took part in several competitions such as quiz in mathematics, essay writing, talent exam, mathematical puzzle and mathematical models.

In the contests held for students from Tamil medium, the first prize was won by the Government Higher Secondary School, Karanampet, while the second prize was won by Islamiah Boys Higher Secondary School, Vaniyambadi, and the third prize was won by Panchayat Union Middle School, Periyakukkundi.

In contests conducted for English medium students, Sunbeam Higher Secondary School of Vellore won the first place, while Vidyalakshmi School, Chennaangkuppam, Vellore won the second place and Lakshmi Garden school, Vellore bagged the third place.

The Department of Mathematics of VIT School of Advanced Sciences conducted the VIT Mathematical Meet on Saturday and prizes were distributed by assistant vice-president of VIT, Kadhambari S. Viswanathan.

Professor and Director, Centre for Affiliations of Institutions, Anna University, Chennai D. Arivudainambi and CEO, SEEK-Chennai Ushaa Eswaran participated.

Head, Department of Mathematics, VIT, B. Rushi Kumar welcomed the gathering.

Dean, School of Advanced Sciences Mary Saral and organising secretary of the event, G.Kausalya also spoke.