Students donate hair to make wigs for cancer survivors in Vellore

A group of students at Auxilium College for Women in Vellore donated hair for cancer survivors.

On Thursday, around 200 college students turned up for voluntary donation of their hair at Christian Medical College (CMC). “When we were told about such a donation, we never had a second thought about it because it will help cancer survivors to gain strength and hope to move forward in their lives,” said K. Vidya, a student.

The initiative is a joint effort of Auxilium College, CMC and Vellore Hair Donation Drive to mark Pink October-Breast Cancer awareness month. The initiative was coordinated by P. Amudha, assistant professor of English department at Auxilium College for Women and NSS programme officer.

This is the third successive year for the college on hair donation for cancer survivors. Earlier, Adyar Cancer Institute was the beneficiary of the hair drive. “Long hair and goodwill are criteria required to join in the drive. We are happy to see that more girls donated their hair for the cause,” said Ms. Amudha.

Packed hairs were sent to Nandalala Enterprises, wig makers in Kolathur, Chennai.

In the open market, each adult wig for women costs between ₹3,500 to ₹4,000. As part of the drive, wigs are made at free of cost before they are handed over to CMC, Vellore. Hospital sources said that such wigs will be given to cancer survivors, who cannot afford wigs. The students were honoured with certificates by the college.

On the occasion, Arokia Jayaceli, college principal; Mary Josephine Rani, secretary, and Amala Valarmathy, vice-principal, were present.