Students complain of demand for fee by deemed varsity

CHENNAI

03 June 2021 02:05 IST

Students of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, deemed-to-be-University, took to social media on Wednesday with complaints that they were not being allowed to write their end-semester exam. The students claimed that the University had denied them permission to take their second year end-semester exam as they had not paid their third year term fees.

A student said he had paid ₹2.05 lakh as fee for online classes and yet he was not allowed to take the final exams as he had not paid the next year’s fees.

The students also uploaded a letter they had sent to Chancellor Mariazeena Johnson appealing to allow them to write the exam.

The students also asked for a break up of the fees they were expected to pay.

University officials said it is routine for them to inform the students about the fee structure. “They will get details of their fee when they log in. This is the routine. There is no pressure on students to pay the fees,” he said.

A senior official of the University, however, said that no student was barred from writing the exams. Students are currently in the middle of their end-semester exams. They would be taking their final exams on Thursday, the official added.