Students, colleagues celebrate the life of C.T. Kurien

The rich life, academic proficiency and the intellect of late distinguished economist Christopher Thomas Kurien was remembered and cherished by his students, former colleagues and admirers at a gathering in Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai on Friday.

Two of his former students — J. Jeyaranjan, Vice Chairperson, Tamil Nadu’s State Planning Commission and V.K. Ramachandran, Vice Chairperson, Kerala State Planning Board (through a pre-recorded video) — recalled the role Kurien played and the support he extended.

N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, recalled his interaction and friendship with the late Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) Director and said his life was complete. His students looked up to him though he was demanding as a teacher who was also clear in his thinking and communication, he said.

Kurien was progressive in his approach and was also a champion of secularism, Mr. Ram said and recalled Kurien’s assistance during a seminar on secularism in 1990. He also said Kurien’s incisive and critical book reviews that appeared on several issues of The Frontline.

Mr. Jeyaranjan recalled Kurien’s support in continuing his studies at iMIDS, when there were challenges. Mr. Ramachandran underlined Kurien’s positions over neo-classical economy and his readiness in questioning the mainstream, while being the professor of economics at Madras Christian College .

MIDS Director M. Suresh Babu underlined how Kurien provoked alternative thoughts and his eagerness to weave in social realities in various economic models. Kurien had insights of the problems that existed several years ago and the significance he accorded for field work.

Barbara Harriss-White, Professor Emeritus of Development Studies, University of Oxford (through a pre-recorded video) recalled what she called Kurien’s style in economics and pointed out his critical teaching that shaped multiple generations of economists. She termed Kurien as an institution builder and the legacy he has left behind.

A.R. Venkatachalapathy, professor of MIDS, identified Kurien as one among the old generation of academic monks and said his was a life of scholarship. Despite facing institutional problems at MIDS Governing Council, Kurien had no rancour and his humility was reflected in his memoir, Mr. Venkatachalapathy said.

Former MIDS Director V.K. Natraj (through a pre-recorded video) shared several anecdotes to highlight Kurien’s honesty and integrity, and spoke about the late economist’s trajectory of research. Former MIDS professor K. Nagaraj (through a pre-recorded video) recalled Kurien’s style of administration at the institute.

C. Selvaraj, chairman, Malcolm & Elizabeth Adiseshiah Trust, said Kurien’s classes were known as scholarly lectures. Though Kurien was an exacting teacher, he always had time for everyone, he said. Nalini Rajan, ACJ’s Dean of Studies, recalled the support of Kurien during her student days at Madras Christian College as well as at MIDS.

C.T. Kurien or CTK, as his students fondly call him, passed away in Chennai on July 23. He was 93.