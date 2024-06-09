ADVERTISEMENT

Students can travel free on govt. buses till they get passes

Published - June 09, 2024 12:04 am IST - Tiruvannamalai

The Hindu Bureau

The initiative will be in place until students are provided with free bus passes. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Villupuram Division has said that students wearing school uniforms will be allowed free travel on TNSTC buses in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts from June 10 when schools reopen.

According to a press release, the initiative will be in place until students are provided with free bus passes for this academic year. They can produce the bus passes given to them last year, or their identity cards to avail themselves of the free travel.

The initiative is also extended to students of government arts and science colleges, government polytechnic institutes and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). In other words, around 5.30 lakh students in the region will benefit under the initiative.

The Villupuram division of TNSTC, which operates 1,040 buses daily in the region, have also instructed the conductors not to demand a pass or collect fares from students without an old pass, if they are in their school uniform, the release said.

