GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Students can travel free on govt. buses till they get passes

Published - June 09, 2024 12:04 am IST - Tiruvannamalai

The Hindu Bureau
The initiative will be in place until students are provided with free bus passes.

The initiative will be in place until students are provided with free bus passes. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Villupuram Division has said that students wearing school uniforms will be allowed free travel on TNSTC buses in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts from June 10 when schools reopen.

According to a press release, the initiative will be in place until students are provided with free bus passes for this academic year. They can produce the bus passes given to them last year, or their identity cards to avail themselves of the free travel.

The initiative is also extended to students of government arts and science colleges, government polytechnic institutes and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). In other words, around 5.30 lakh students in the region will benefit under the initiative.

The Villupuram division of TNSTC, which operates 1,040 buses daily in the region, have also instructed the conductors not to demand a pass or collect fares from students without an old pass, if they are in their school uniform, the release said.

Related Topics

public transport / students

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.