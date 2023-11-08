Students can protect nature by keeping their surrounding clean: TNFRS chief

November 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VELLORE

Students should cultivate the habit of keeping their surroundings clean as it will help protect the environment, said Abhash Kumar, Director, Tamil Nadu Fire & Rescue Services (TNFRS), on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural of the Student Council 2023-24, which was organised by VIT on its campus here, Mr. Kumar said that students should learn to live in their natural environment. They should help themselves and others in keeping the environment clean and hygienic.

In Greece, Mr. Kumar said, people are classified into three categories. “The first category of people are self-centred as they think only about themselves in their lifetime. They are narrow-minded. People in the second category are those who think about themselves and people close to them like the community. People who think about humanity at large belong to the third category of people. Young students should be those who think about the entire humanity,” he said.

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, founder chancellor, VIT, said students should be punctual in their attendance as it will help them to be disciplined in future. He wanted students to help each other as many of them have come from various socio-economic backgrounds and spoke different languages. They should always help their fellow students and remain bonded.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the status of higher education, he said the Union and the State governments should increase the allocation of funds for education, which is under Concurrent List in the Indian Constitution, from the existing 3% of GDP to 6% to enrol more rural students. Currently, at least 35 countries provided free education up to university level whereas certain European countries like Germany, France, Norway, Sweden and Denmark provided free education even to foreign students.

On the occasion, Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, vice presidents of VIT, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.