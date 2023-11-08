HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students can protect nature by keeping their surrounding clean: TNFRS chief

November 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Abhash Kumar, DGP/Director, Fire and Rescue Services, addressing the students at VIT in Vellore on Wednesday. G.Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT, is also seen in the picture.

Abhash Kumar, DGP/Director, Fire and Rescue Services, addressing the students at VIT in Vellore on Wednesday. G.Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT, is also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Students should cultivate the habit of keeping their surroundings clean as it will help protect the environment, said Abhash Kumar, Director, Tamil Nadu Fire & Rescue Services (TNFRS), on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural of the Student Council 2023-24, which was organised by VIT on its campus here, Mr. Kumar said that students should learn to live in their natural environment. They should help themselves and others in keeping the environment clean and hygienic.

In Greece, Mr. Kumar said, people are classified into three categories. “The first category of people are self-centred as they think only about themselves in their lifetime. They are narrow-minded. People in the second category are those who think about themselves and people close to them like the community. People who think about humanity at large belong to the third category of people. Young students should be those who think about the entire humanity,” he said.

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, founder chancellor, VIT, said students should be punctual in their attendance as it will help them to be disciplined in future. He wanted students to help each other as many of them have come from various socio-economic backgrounds and spoke different languages. They should always help their fellow students and remain bonded. 

On the status of higher education, he said the Union and the State governments should increase the allocation of funds for education, which is under Concurrent List in the Indian Constitution, from the existing 3% of GDP to 6% to enrol more rural students. Currently, at least 35 countries provided free education up to university level whereas certain European countries like Germany, France, Norway, Sweden and Denmark provided free education even to foreign students.

On the occasion, Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, vice presidents of VIT, were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.