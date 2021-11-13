Members of the Delhi Tamil Students Association called on Governor R.N. Ravi in the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi on Friday. The Governor “enquired regarding their welfare, especially problems faced by the freshers,” an official release from the Raj Bhavan said.
Students call on Governor R.N. Ravi
Chennai,
November 13, 2021 00:46 IST
