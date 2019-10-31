Students are torch-bearers of fight against corruption, says Vellore Chief Educational Officer

“Students are the torch-bearers in the fight against the evil of corruption and getting rid of it from the State,” Chief Educational Officer, Vellore, S. Mars said on Thursday. He was addressing the winners of of a drawing contest organised by Hindu Tamizh Thisai, a Tamil daily from The Hindu Group of Publications, in association with NLC India Limited.

Mr. Mars detailed about the preventive mechanisms the Central and State governments have adopted to eradicate corruption and ensure transparent government transactions. E-seva and e-documentation are some of the features aimed at routing out corruption from our society and more avenues are being probed to completely eradicate it, he said.

The contest, held at Laxmi Garden Matriculation School in Officers Line, Vellore, involved the subject ‘Integrity-Way of Life’ and nearly 450 entries from 25 schools in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai were received by the organisers. 10 prizes each for juniors and seniors were given on the occasion and one the winners M. Raghul, a 6th standard student from Government High School from A Kaspa, Ambur has been selected for State level prize. He would be honoured by NLC at a separate function to he held at Neyveli on November 2.

S. Raghavan, Additional Chief Manager, Vigilance, NLC India, reiterated the necessity to live with integrity. Students should practice honesty and integrity in all spheres of life and support the fight against corruption, he said.

He read out a message sent by Venkatasubramanian, Chief Vigilance Officer, NLC India, which said: “We shall educate our children to live a mortal, righteous life in future, remembering the relevant couplets from Thirukkural - ‘Consider it unworthy of acquiring wealth that is not generated with compassion and love’.

Former president of Rotary District 3231, J. Gajendran spoke on the occasion.