Students approach police station seeking teachers

Upset over the lack of teachers to handle higher secondary classes, a group of girl students of Classes XI and XII from the Government Higher Secondary School at Vaitheeswarankoil in Nagapattinam district approached the police on Friday with a petition seeking the appointment of teachers to enable them to pursue their studies.

A group of 35 girls went to the police station in the morning with a complaint that there were no teachers for the past one year, forcing them to study on their own. The petition contained the signatures of a few students without their names. It was said that teachers of Classes IX and X at the school were being asked to handle classes for Plus One and Plus Two too.

The police contacted the school authorities, based on which the Additional Headmaster came to the station and explained the prevailing situation to them. The police then got in touch with education authorities, who reportedly assured them that temporary arrangements would be made by posting some teachers next week, following which the students left the station.