Student wins global contest

A third year student of VIT has clinched the world title of ‘IET-Present Around the World (PATW)’ contest that had over 1,000 participants from 150 countries across the globe.

Shubham Saraff, a student of B.Tech. Computer Science Engineering, was felicitated for winning the contest.

He made a presentation on “mirror neurons” as part of his project on ‘Neurons that shaped us.’

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), United Kingdom, organised PATW, a global competition for young professionals and students in the engineering and technology domains to showcase their technical acumen and presentation skills, a press release said.

Mr. Saraff has conceptualised a new technique to treat neurological disorders such as stuttering.

The first round was at the university level in VIT in March this year followed by a zonal round.

After winning the zonal round, he represented VIT in the Local Area Network Finals, held in Chennai. Emerging a winner, he took part in the South Asia Finals held in Bengaluru in August. Only five winners from global regions competed in London on November 15.

His presentation fetched him the first place in the finals at London. He received a cash award (UK pound 1,000).

On Monday, S. Raghavan, regional head of IET India chapter and VIT vice president G.V. Selvam felicitated Mr. Saraff.

Mr. Saraff has been invited to present his paper on Artificial Intelligence at Cambridge University, UK in January 2018, the release said.