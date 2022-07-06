Student slits girl’s throat near bus terminus in Tiruvalam near Katpadi

Victim out of danger, assailant overpowered by passersby

A 19-year-old nursing student’s throat was slit allegedly by a 21-year-old man on the Bazaar Road near the bus terminus in Tiruvalam near Katpadi on Wednesday. The incident happened at 7.30 a.m.

The assailant was overpowered by the passersby and and handed over to the police. The girl has been admitted to the Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore and is said to be out of danger.

The police said the girl and man, identified as D. Sathish Kumar, were in relationship for three years and belonged to the same village. Satish is pursuing B.Sc Orthopedics at a private institute in Vellore and the girl is doing medical records course in Scudder Memorial Hospital in Navalpur, Ranipet. The boy’s family met the girl’s family for marriage talks. However, the proposal was rejected y refused.

The girl was strictly told by her parents not to meet the boy any longer. Accordingly, she avoided him. After many failed attempts to meet her, Satish, who came on his bike, stopped her and tried to talk to her. An argument broke out between them and he reportedly slit the girl’s throat and chin with a knife and tried to flee from the scene before he was overpowered by the passersby.

Bleeding profusely, the girl fell unconscious and was shifted to CMC.

The police recorded the victim’s statement at the hospital and took Satish into the custody.