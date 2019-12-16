Student rewarded for invention at Vellore Collectorate

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram felicitated a government school student D. Devendiran, from Pennathur, for his invention. The Collector gave him a reward of ₹25,000 and a memento during the grievance redressal meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday.

Hydrogen fuel

The aspiring student-scientist has developed a mechanism to run his father’s bike with hydrogen fuel.

Led by school headmaster I. Umadevan, Devendiran met the National Design and Research Forum (NDRF) chairman Mylswamy Annadurai recently at his office and presented the invention before him.

Mr. Annadurai assured the student of NDRF’s support to the hydrogen-powered two-wheelers project along with the Vellore Institute of Technology.

Mr. Umadevan said that the student was working on improvisations to his invention and once a breakthrough was achieved, would submit his project to the NDRF.

339 petitions disposed

During the grievances redressal programme, the District Collector received 339 petitions, many of which were disposed of on the spot.

District Revenue Officer J. Partheeban, Special Tahsildar (social welfare scheme) Kamaraj and District Supply Officer Baby Indira participated in the meeting.